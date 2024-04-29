A former church curate from Bideford who exploited his role to sexually abuse two boys has been handed a 11-year prison sentence.

Julian Wheeler, 75, of Mount Raleigh Avenue was found guilty of 13 child sexual abuse offences at Exeter Crown Court following a seven-day trial.

At the time of the offending, Mr Wheeler was working as a curate in a Bideford church, a role he held from 1975 until 2003.

The court heard how the abuse against the first victim began in the 1980s with Wheeler befriending the boy and his family often visiting the family home.

On numerous occasions, he would attend the address and sexually abuse the boy over a four-year period.

Wheeler began to abuse the second victim in the 1990s, again after befriending the victim.

He often helped the boy with his homework before exploiting this friendship and subjecting the victim to years of sexual abuse.

In 2017, the first victim came forward to police about the abuse they suffered at the hands of Wheeler.

Officers launched an investigation and contacted the other victim who had previously reported similar offences against Wheeler.

Detective Inspector Elaine Westerman said: “This man was in a position of trust. He used his role as a church curate to gain access to vulnerable boys which he went on to abuse.

“I am extremely grateful to both of the victims for supporting the investigation. We welcome the outcome today and hope that they can find comfort in justice being served.

“I truly hope that this gives other victims the confidence to come forward to report sexual offences, no matter how long ago they may have happened. We will work with you and support you while we seek the justice you deserve.”

District Crown Prosecutor, Suzie Butler said: “We are very pleased that we were able to deliver justice for the victims in this case and we acknowledge the immense courage and bravery they showed in coming forward and in supporting the prosecution.

“We want every victim of sexual assault to have the confidence to come forward to report abuse, in the knowledge that support is available and that the police and CPS are committed to securing justice”.