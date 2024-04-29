A person has died and four others were injured in a crash on the A38 in Cornwall.

The collision happened on the Glynn Valley stretch, between Bodmin Parkway train station and the Halfway House on Sunday 28 April.

Devon and Cornwall Police, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service, South Western Ambulance Service and the Cornwall Air Ambulance all attended the scene.

One person was taken to Derriford Hospital and is in a critical condition, and one person died at the scene. The next of kin of all parties are aware.

Three people were taken to Treliske Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Roads Policing Team have carried out a detailed investigation of the scene.

Anyone with any relevant information or dash-cam footage which may assist the investigation is asked to contact police via their website or by calling 101 quoting reference log 293 of 28 April, 2024.