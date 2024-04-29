Police are hunting for an "outstanding suspect" after two people were hospitalised following a serious assault in Devon.

It happened on Fore Street in Ivybridge at around 9.30pm on Sunday 28 April.

Emergency services were called to reports of an altercation between several men.

A man in his 50s was found with a suspected stab wound. He was taken to hospital and is in a serious, but stable condition.

Another man, who is in his 30s, was also taken to hospital with lacerations. He is in a stable condition.

A 35-year-old man from Ivybridge has been arrested on suspicion of affray and remains in police custody.

Officers are continuing to search for an outstanding suspect.

A cordon was put on Fore Street which has now been removed.

Police have said the public can expect to see an increased presence throughout the day as house-to-house enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police by calling 101 quoting log 751 28th April 2024.