A rapper who recently quit her job in a sixth form to pursue music full-time, says she is "blown away" after winning a slot on one of the main stages at Glastonbury Festival.

JayaHadADream, a Cambridge-born Jamaican-Irish rapper and singer, was recently named the 2024 winner of Glastonbury Festival's Emerging Talent Competition.

She was chosen by a panel of judges, including festival organiser Emily Eavis, following performances from all eight finalists during an event at Pilton Men's Working Club on Saturday 27 April.

As well as receiving a £5000 Talent Development Prize from the PRS Foundation, she will perform on one of the main stages at the 2024 festival.

JayaHadADream was also awarded a £5000 Talent Development Prize from the PRS Foundation. Credit: Rick Mav

Speaking after the competition, JayaHadADream said she is "excited" to share the stage with her live band and "show Glasto what we do!"

She said: "I am honestly so grateful and overwhelmed - in the best way - with all the love and support."

She added she is "buzzing" to see the site, and can't wait to be "immersed into the world of Glasto."

"Being part of this competition has given me such an insight into the passion and commitment to the community the organisers have," she said. "I am blown away!"

Caleb Knule was one of the runners-up of Glastonbury Festival's Emerging Talent Competition 2024. Credit: Rick Mav

Singer-songwriters Nadia Kadek and soul-singer Caleb Knule were named runners-up in the competition and were both awarded a £2,500 Talent Development Prize from the PRS Foundation.

All eight finalists received a slot on one of the stages at Glastonbury, meaning that The Ayoub Sisters, Bryte, KID 12, Olivia Nelson, and Problem Patterns will also be playing at this year's festival.