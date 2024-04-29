Torquay's seafront big wheel, which has been a feature of Devon's summer landscape for more than a decade, could be missing in 2024.

Operators have submitted their annual application to have the big wheel in its usual place alongside the Princess Theatre from now until October.

But planning officers at Torbay Council are advising members of the planning committee to say no to the 'alien and incongruous' wheel.

Mellors wants to put up its 45-metre wheel, a ticket office and a catering unit in the council-owned Princess Gardens.

It would pay £30,000 towards resurfacing pathways.

In response, a council spokesman said: "In this case, officers have concluded that the harm to local heritage outweighs the benefits presented."

The Torbay Heritage Trust has complained that the permission is 'not truly temporary' as the wheel comes back every summer.

It says vehicles park in the gardens, trees have been taken down to allow access and the heritage impacts of the wheel have been downplayed.

It added: "There are no very special circumstances to allow the wheel in this local green space."

Historic England has also said it is 'strongly concerned' about the harm the wheel does to heritage assets.

The council's own principal historic environment officer said: "It is clear that the proposed development would cause clear harm to a number of identified heritage assets and that the proposals in their current form would neither preserve nor enhance the character or appearance of the identified conservation area.

"The wheel and its associated structures appear as alien and incongruous features.

"As well as causing physical damage to the park and garden, the proposed development would block views and dominate the space, thereby removing the sense of tranquillity of the gardens."

A council spokesperson added: "Officers found that the principle of the temporary provision of an observation wheel and ancillary development is considered to align with the development plan aspirations in terms of supporting and promoting tourism facilities and the management of local green spaces.

"Notwithstanding this, the council received objections to the application from Historic England, Torbay Heritage Trust and the council's principal historic environment officer.

"In this case, officers have concluded that the harm to local heritage outweighs the benefits presented.

"Officer recommendation to the planning committee is to refuse planning permission."

A decision is expected to be made on the evening of Monday 29 April.

Credit: Guy Henderson, LDRS