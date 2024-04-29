Police have released CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to following a serious assault outside a kebab shop in Swindon.

It happened shortly before 7pm on Friday 26 April outside the Old Town Kebab House in High Street, Old Town.

A 50-year-old man was punched to the head and knocked unconscious, sustaining serious injuries which required medical treatment.

He has now been discharged from hospital.

A spokesperson for Wiltshire Police said: "We urgently need to hear from anyone who may recognise the two persons.

"Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log 54240047899. Alternatively you can leave information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."