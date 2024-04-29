A woman has been charged in connection with an alleged stabbing in Gloucester.

Officers were called to a property on London Road on the afternoon of Thursday 25 April where they found a man in his thirties had sustained serious injuries.

Mim Hughes, 40 and of London Road, Gloucester has since been charged with Section 18 wounding with intent, possession of a knife in a public place and assaulting a police officer in connection with the incident.

She has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court.

A man in his thirties was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol for treatment, where he remains.