Avon and Somerset Police have released the footage in a bid to identify a man after a woman was sexually assaulted in Bath.

A woman in her twenties was walking along London Road, at about 8.45pm on Monday 15 April, when she was approached by a man, who grabbed and kissed her.

She managed to push him off and leave the scene.

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police said: "We’ve examined CCTV as part of our enquiries and now want to trace the man in the footage.

"He’s described as being of middle eastern appearance, aged in his twenties or thirties, with short dark hair, and wearing a dark blue, fur-lined, padded jacket.

Investigating officer Paul Childs said: “This intimidating and invasive behaviour is very concerning.

"It’s important we identify the man in the footage as soon as we can and we’re asking the public to call in with any relevant information.

“We’ll ensure the victim gets access to any support she needs and we’ll be updating her on the progress of our enquiries.”

The force asked for anyone with any information to contact them.