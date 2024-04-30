An historic footbridge in Bristol will be craned back into place on Tuesday 30 April after extensive repairs.

Kingsweston Iron Bridge closed in 2015 after a series of strikes by trucks made it unstable and unsafe.

Bristol City Council said it planned to reopen Kings Weston Road in May and reopen the bridge - in a higher position than before - in July.

The Grade II listed cast iron footbridge was built around 1800, spanning Kings Weston Road, linking Blaise Castle estate to Kingsweston Fields.

Since becoming damaged, it has been secured and propped up by scaffolding, while a long-term solution was decided that was sensitive to the footbridge's historic nature.

Restoration

The long-term plan for Kingsweston Iron Bridge was to:

raise the structure up by just over a metre

add steps at either end

fully repair and restore the bridge

Work to dismantle the bridge so it could be repaired started on 27 November 2023.

The cast iron structure of the bridge was dismantled and transported to a workshop in Bristol, where the paint from all the parts was removed to assess their condition.

Any parts beyond repair were re-casted. All replacement parts were cast on a like-for-like basis.

Work to the stone abutments, either side of the bridge, started on 15 January 2024 and part of Kings Weston Road needed to be closed temporarily.

This included building the abutments up by 1.074m, ready for when the bridge is craned back in place in a raised position.

Once it's in its new position, work will start to build steps up to the bridge so it can reopen in July 2024.

Funding

The £1.1 million restoration project is being funded by the council's Highway Infrastructure Bridge Investments fund.

How Kingsweston Iron Bridge was damaged

Kingsweston Iron Bridge received significant structural damage after being hit by a truck in 2015.

The east underside of the cast iron structure suffered major damage and loss of the lower rib to two arch beams.

A temporary scaffolding bridge support arrangement above the footbridge was installed to prevent the bridge from collapsing onto the road below.