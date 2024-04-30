Play Brightcove video

Watch Jacquie Bird's full report

T wo West Country volunteers are risking their lives to help support people in war-torn Ukraine.

Andy Matheson, a builder from Beer in Devon, travelled to Ukraine shortly after the war started and has vowed not to return until it is over.

He has been helping villagers rebuild their homes as well as delivering much-needed aid and medical supplies close to the front line.

Andy Matheson Credit: Andy Matheson

In one video, Andy described arriving at a village just after it had come under fire and had to take refuge while other shells fell. He said as a former soldier, he was not afraid and knew the risks.

He told ITV News West Country: "I'm an ex-soldier, it doesn't bother me greatly. I don't take any chances, if we see it, we obviously take cover and just wait for it too finish and then carry on with whatever we are doing that day."

Andy is living in his car while he is in Ukraine and is relying on fundraising through the Devon Ukrainian Society and family and friends to provide enough money to pay for his fuel and the upkeep of his car.

He said: "Family and friends and strangers have been very, very kind, very generous and kept me going with donations... I just put out appeals on Facebook and things and people come through time and again. Just when I think, there's no more money, I'll go back home, people keep pumping money."

One of those who've helped fundraise is Danny Potts from Torpoint. He met Andy in Ukraine when he too went out to help. He plans to go back out to Ukraine next month for at least six months.

Danny Potts with Andy Matheson in Ukraine Credit: Danny Potts

He said: "You do see the devastation, the destroyed houses. It's very different to see a picture of a destroyed house and then meet the person whose house it was. Then you think, well they've lost their home, they've got no insurance, they're maybe 60 or 70, there's no social welfare. Then you also find out they've lost their son. They've lost their husband.

"It's a very different story to see a picture of something and actually be there."

Danny and Hanna at his home in Torpoint Credit: ITV News West Country

Danny has opened his home in Torpoint to Ukrainian Hanna Zoschuk, who has arrived in the last few days from Odessa. A singer and vocal coach, she is hoping to find work here but says the situation in Ukraine is desperate.

She said: "It's unfair what's happened and (people are) dying, dying, especially kids. Thank you Danny, Andy for supporting our kids especially."

Danny and Andy say they need support just to cover their fuel and the maintenance of their vehicle so they can continue making these mercy missions across Ukraine.