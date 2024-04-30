A man has died and another has sustained 'life-changing' injuries following a single car collision on the A3122 near Totnes.

Emergency services were called to the incident in Halwell Cross on Friday 26 April at around 9.30pm.

The two passengers travelling in a black Seat Leon were taken to Derriford Hospital with serious injuries.

One of the injured men sadly died the following day.

The second passenger has sustained suspected life-changing injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, who is in his twenties, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

He has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, as well as causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The driver has since been released on bail while enquiries continue and police are appealing for witnesses along with dash cam footage.

You can contact website here or by calling 101.