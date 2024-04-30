Play Brightcove video

Police have released CCTV footage which shows someone walking over Plimsol Bridge at around 3:25am

Police have released new CCTV footage of a 23-year-old who has been missing for almost two months.

Jack O'Sullivan was last seen at 3:13am in the area of Brunel Lock Road and Brunel Way in Bristol on Saturday 2 March, making his way home from a house party.

Avon and Somerset Police said they have found no sign of him over the last eight weeks, despite "extensive land and river searches".

23-year-old Jack O'Sullivan was last seen on 2 March. Credit: Family handout

Police have now released two further possible sightings of Mr O'Sullivan on Saturday 2 March.

Officers said they still want to speak to anyone who was in the Cumberland Basin area of Bristol at the time of the last sighting.

Police said the first CCTV clip shows someone walking over Plimsol Bridge at around 3:25am, heading back in the direction of Bristol city centre.

They added the second CCTV clip shows someone walking along the Bennett Way slip road on the northern side of the river at around 3:38am.

CCTV footage shows someone walking along the Bennett Way slip road on the northern side of the river. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Det Insp Jason Chidgey said it "has been an incredibly difficult time" for Mr O’Sullivan’s loved ones.

He said the footage has been released following a "re-review of more than 100 hours of CCTV from 31 different sources, including private and local authority CCTV, dashcam and doorbell cameras".

He said: “Since he was reported as missing, a dedicated team of officers have carried out extensive land and river searches, trawled CCTV and carried out other enquiries."

Mr O'Sullivan's parents have said they are "in a living hell."

Mr O'Sullivan's family have previously told ITV News West Country they are in a "living hell" and are desperate for answers.

Mr O'Sullivan had attended a birthday party in the Hotwells area the night he went missing.

He had attempted to call a friend at 3:24am, but his phone remained active on the Find My Friends app up until 6:44am.

His parents believe locating the device may help them find out what's happened to him, and recently dozens of people attended an organised search in the hope of finding clues to his whereabouts.

Officers have been trying to figure out Mr O'Sullivan's last movements. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Officers are urging anyone to anyone who was in the area of Brunel Way, Brunel Lock Road, Junction Swing Bridge, Plimsol Swing Bridge or the Portway anytime between 2:45am and 4am on Saturday 2 March to come forward.

Jack is white, approximately 5ft 10ins, of slim build, with short, brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a green and brown quilted Barbour jacket, a beige woollen jumper, navy chinos, and brown shoes with a white sole.