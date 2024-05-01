The family of a man who died following a collision near Swindon have paid tribute to a 'shining star'.

Alexey Neeshpapa, 37, passed away in hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Pavenhill, Purton on Monday 22 April.

In a moving tribute, his family said: “Words cannot possibly even begin to convey the sense of shock and loss that we feel currently.

“The loss of a child, especially your only child is the worst tragedy any mother can experience.

“Alex was handsome, smart and had a beautiful soul. He could turn his hands to anything, tried to see the good in everyone, lent a hand to anyone in need and was always there for his family and friends.

“He was a shining star and brought light and joy to anyone who met him.

“Now, that light has gone out and life will never be the same.

“We are truly humbled by the amount of people that have reached out to us offering both words of support and condolence at this terrible time.

“Alex was registered as an organ donor and we are aware that, so far, five people have or will benefit from this gift of life after his death. We truly hope that the recipients go on to live long and happy lives.

“Alex will live on through both his children and the many happy memories that have been shared with us.

“We love you very much, and you will always be in our hearts.”

The family would also like to ask for privacy at this devastating time.