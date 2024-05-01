A five-year-old boy who died after being hit by a car in Cornwall has been described as a loving little boy who brightened up any room.

Dexter - who was also known as Dexty - died at the scene of a collision on Penpillick Hill, on the A390 near St Austell, on Thursday 25 April. He was a pedestrian at the time of the incident, which involved a Ford Fiesta.

A fundraiser has now been set up for his parents Bryony and Dan by family friend Casey Bowerman.

Casey said: "We all really feel that Dexter must have the absolute best send-off.

"I would also like to be able to help Bryony and Dan as much as possible with some financial stresses so they don't feel they have to go back to work so soon and (can) grieve for little Dexty."

She added: "Dexter was a beautiful little ray of sunshine who brightened up any room.

"[He was] the most loving little boy who would so often like to give the elderly neighbour cuddles."

She also described Dexter, who had four brothers and a sister, as fearless and carefree with a loving spirit.

In just a matter of days, the fundraiser has surpassed its target of £5,000 with donations from more than 250 people.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the crash and anyone with information or dashcam footage can contact police online or by calling 101 quoting log 547 of 25 April.

