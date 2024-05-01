Two more men have been arrested following a serious assault in Ivybridge, Devon.

Emergency services attended the scene on Sunday 28 April where they found a man in his 50s on Fore Street with a suspected stab wound.

A 30-year-old man, from Ivybridge, was taken to hospital with lacerations and has since been discharged from hospital.

He has now been arrested by Devon and Cornwall Police on suspicion of attempted murder and is in custody.

Another man, 53, from Ivybridge, has also been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in custody.

The 35-year-old man from Ivybridge who was arrested on suspicion of affray on Monday 29 April has since been released on police bail.

The man in his 50s remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via our website or by calling 101.