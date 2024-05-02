Play Brightcove video

Avon and Somerset Police have issued the footage in an appeal to speak to the three men about the attack.

Police have issued CCTV footage in a bid to identify three men in connection with an assault in Bristol.​

A man in his twenties suffered a broken jaw after being punched and kicked during an incident on the Harbourside.

It took place around 10.30pm on Saturday 15 April, 2023.

The injuries he suffered to his face required surgery.​

Police believe the three men were part of a larger group, with one of the men wearing what appears to be a white wedding dress.

The man, who spoke with a Welsh accent is described as white, in his late twenties or early thirties, about 5ft 9ins/5ft 10ins, of a stocky build, with short dark hair and a short dark beard.

​The second man is described as white, also in his twenties or early thirties, about 5ft 10ins, of skinny build.

He was wearing a blue zip-up top, with a white top underneath, blue jeans and white trainers.

The third man is described as white, in his mid twenties or early thirties, about 5ft 10ins, of skinny build, wearing a beige-checked shirt, blue jeans and white trainers.

If you recognise any of the three men, or have information about this incident, please contact Avon and Somerset Police please using 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223087586.