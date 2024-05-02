A 50-year-old man has died after an incident at a factory in Gloucestershire which makes soft drinks Ribena and Lucozade.

Police were called to the factory on Rock Lane, in Coleford, just before 4pm on 22 April, to reports that a worker had been injured during a "workplace incident."

The man was taken to Southmead Hospital to be treated for serious injuries, but died three days later, police have confirmed.

Gloucestershire Police said the incident has now been handed over to the Health and Safety Executive to investigate.

Suntory Beverage & Food GB&I, the company which owns the factory, has been approached for a comment.