ITV News West Country's Max Walsh reports on the families "torn apart" by the scandal.

Home Office officials have met with victims of the Windrush scandal in Bristol to help those still struggling to apply for British passports and access compensation.

It comes six years after the scandal emerged where thousands of people were wrongly accused of living in the UK illegally.

It led to some citizens losing their jobs, being unable to access healthcare or welfare benefits and being deported.

Organiser Bishop Dr Desmond Jaddoo MBE from the Windrush National Organisation, says the impact of the scandal is still being felt.

He said: “The purpose of this meeting is to get a greater understanding on what the Windrush scandal has had on local communities and allow them to meet with the Home Office.”

Tens of thousands of commonwealth migrants were encouraged to travel to the UK after the Second World War due to a labour shortage in return for the right to stay and work. But many were not issued documents confirming their status and their indefinite leave to remain.

Jennie Cashley was eight years-old when she arrived at Bristol Temple Meads with her aunt from the Dominican Republic. Her only identification was her name on a single piece of paper.

Ms Cashley said: “I came here in 1959 and arrived at Bristol Temple Meads. It was just before Christmas and it was freezing cold. I had never experienced a winter before and it was just horrible.

“When my mum and dad passed away and I tried to get a mortgage and that’s when everything completely fell apart.”

The HMT Empire Windrush brought migrants to the UK in 1949. Credit: PA

Ms Cashley spent thousands of pounds trying to track down documents to prove she was a British citizen.

She has never received any compensation and it took her more than 50 years to get a British passport. But her story is not uncommon.

Dr Jaddoo said: “I’ve seen letters from the Home Office to say that you are here illegally and you must leave the country.

"Families torn apart, people losing their livelihoods. This hasn’t just affected manual workers but also very professional careers. Some have now sadly passed away.”

The government has paid out more than £80 million pounds in compensation and has previously said it's committed to righting the wrongs of the scandal and making sure those affected receive the compensation they deserve.

The public event in Bristol is being repeated across the country as part of The Windrush National Tour.