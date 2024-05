Thursday 2 May 2024 at 9:00am

Sunshine over Butterdon Hill near Ivybridge Credit: Steven Evans

Lovely bluebells in Wrington, Somerset, enjoyed from horseback Credit: Amanda Baldwin

A fine day along the North Devon coast towards Bull Point Credit: Mark Gerry

How do I submit a photo?

Email: You can send your photos by email to westcountryweather@itv.com

Tweet:

@TheKateHaskell or @ITVCharlieP

Instagram:

Tag your photos with #westcountryweather and browse the feed @westcountryweather

We were treated to the Northern Lights around the middle of the month Credit: Stithians, Cornwall - Jo Shreeve

Another stunning Aurora display at Bedruthan Steps in Cornwall Credit: Stu Cornell

A lovely spring sunset from Perranporth, Cornwall Credit: Magi Barrett

Getting the low angle on the setting sun along the River Teign in Shaldon, Devon Credit: Sky Darbyshire

A bird's-eye view along Budleigh Salterton in Devon on a rare sunny day Credit: Steve Pease

Amazing spring colour from the Oil Seed popping under a cloudy Saltash sky Credit: Chris Barnard

A bit of warm sunshine towards the end of the month in Newquay, Cornwall Credit: Selina Bryant