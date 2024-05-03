A fire service must do more to improve how it keeps people safe from fire and other rinks, inspectors have said.

His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) graded Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service's performance across 11 areas.

Inspectors noted the service had improved its communication with the public during emergency incidents, but said more work was needed.

The HMICFRS report rated the service as "adequate" in two areas, "requires improvement" in six areas and "inadequate" in three areas.

The inspectorate said it has "concerns" about Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service's ability to keep people safe.

In particular, the report found the service needs to do more to improve its process for inspecting buildings.

Inspectors said they were "concerned" the service's departments don't always work together well, adding they "saw occasions when the service was more focused on trying to increase output instead of reducing the greatest risk to the public."

The report also found not enough is being done to create a positive workplace culture and promote the importance of equality, diversity and inclusion within the force.

Inspectors said they were "disappointed" about the lack of progress since the last inspection in 2021, but acknowledged that some improvements had been made.

"The service should take encouragement from this as it continues to make further improvements," they added.

Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for comment.