Labour win Avon and Somerset PCC for first time

The Labour Party have won the police and crime commissioner election for Avon and Somerset, taking the post from the Conservatives.

Clare Moody, the region's Labour candidate, beat her Conservative predecessor Mark Shelford by more than 4,000 votes.

The win means she has become the first Labour candidate to be elected into the role since it was created.

Ms Moody, former MEP for South West England between 2014 and 2019, said after the result her priorities include "reducing violent crime, particularly knife crime."

"On my time on the doorstep, people expressed that they want to see a greater connection to their local neighbourhood police and for their service to do all we can to prevent crime,” she said.

"It’s a privilege to have the opportunity. Now that I am sworn into office, I will be a visible and accountable PCC for all residents of Avon and Somerset," she added.

Chief Constable Sarah Crew said she was "really looking forward" to working with Ms Moody. Credit: John Wimperis

Clare Moody polled 95,982 votes, followed by Mark Shelford who received 91,006 votes. Turnout was 23.09%, compared to 30.7% in 2021.

The force’s region covers Bristol, South Gloucestershire, North Somerset, Somerset, and Bath and North East Somerset.

Police and Crime Commissioners were first introduced in 2012 as part of a wider package of police reforms.

Last elected in 2021, police and crime commissioners oversee policing within their police force area, aiming to "cut crime" and "deliver an effective and efficient service."

They are chosen by the public to hold the Chief Constable to account and to ensure the force is answerable to the communities they serve.

Chief Constable Sarah Crew — who attended the election count — said: “Democracy has made its mark tonight. I’m really looking forward to working with the new police and crime commissioner designate to help her build her police and crime plan to help her build on her priorities that have led to her being successful tonight.

“But I am also really grateful for the work that the outgoing police and crime commissioner has done with me, with tackling the issues in Avon and Somerset,” she added.