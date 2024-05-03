Thousands of voters across the West Country have cast their ballots in the latest round of local elections.

Across the South West, voters elected councillors across eight council areas including Gloucester, Bristol and Dorset. Police and Crime Commissioners were also chosen across the whole of the West Country.

Counting is underway, with many results already announced, and more expected to follow throughout the day. A few results will be announced over the weekend.

So far, headline results have seen Labour retain control of both Plymouth City Council and Exeter City Council.

Council Elections

Across the West Country, around 300 seats were contested across eight council areas in this year's local council elections.

Although a fairly small round of elections, the results will be scrutinised by pollsters trying to predict what might happen in a general election, which is expected later this year.

Normally, councils hold elections on a four-year cycle, but most of the seats up for grabs this year were last contested in May 2021, after Covid delayed the 2020 elections.

Votes were counted overnight in Plymouth, with Labour winning 15 of the 19 seats up for grabs.

Here are the latest results for the West Country, with updates to follow:

Devon

Exeter City Council (third of council)

The Labour Party have retained control of Exeter City Council and kept hold of their majority in the city.

The ruling party won 8 of the 13 seats available, to put them on 24 seats in total.

The Labour Party kept control of Exeter City Council, with an increased majority. Credit: Guy Henderson

The Green Party won two seats, gaining Newton and St Leonard's from Labour and retaining hold of St David's, putting them on 7 seats in total.

Plymouth City Council (third of council)

Labour has retained control of Plymouth City Council, winning 15 of the 19 seats up for grabs in this year's local elections.

The council was taken over by Labour last year, but now the Conservatives have just 7 seats left following further losses overnight.

Kate Taylor, Labour councillor for Ham Ward, said it was a "fantastic" result.

"It's a real sign of what is about to happen in the general election is an absolute mauling for the Conservative Party," she said.

"We've seen Labour taking seats right across the city in both constituencies. There is now not a single Conservative councillor left in Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport - a real sign that we need now is a general election," she added.

Cllr Kate Taylor (Lab) reacts to the results in Plymouth

Play Brightcove video

Gloucestershire

Cheltenham Borough Council (whole council)

Results expected from 10am - updates to follow.

Gloucester City Council (whole council)

Results expected from 5pm - updates to follow.

Stroud District Council (whole council)

Results expected on Saturday 4 May.

Wiltshire

Swindon Borough Council (third of council)

Results expected from 9am - updates to follow.

Avon and Somerset

Bristol City Council (whole council)

Results expected from 1pm - updates to follow.

Dorset

Dorset Council (whole council)

Results expected from 3pm - updates to follow.

Police and Crime Commissioners

There were five police and crime commissioner elections across the South West this year.

Last elected in 2021, police and crime commissioners oversee policing within their police force area and aim to "cut crime" and "deliver an effective and efficient service."

They are chosen by the public to hold the Chief Constable to account and aim to ensure the force is answerable to the communities they serve.

Here are the latest results for the West Country, with updates to follow:

Avon and Somerset

The Labour Party have won the police and crime commissioner election for Avon and Somerset, taking the post from the Conservatives.

Clare Moody, former MEP for South West England, beat her Conservative predecessor Mark Shelford by more than 4,000 votes in a big win for the party.

Gloucestershire

Awaiting results - updates to follow.

Wiltshire

Results expected on Saturday 4 May.

Dorset

Results expected on Saturday 4 May.

Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly

Awaiting results - updates to follow.

Mayoral Elections

There were no regional mayors up for election in the West Country.

In 2022, voters in Bristol decided to scrap its directly elected mayor following a referendum.

From 2024, the city will have a committee system with a council leader at City Hall.