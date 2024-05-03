One man has died and another person is in a serious condition in hospital after a crash on the A30 near Launceston.

Officers were called to the area of Plusha, near to Bodmin Moor Services, on 2 May just before 10.30am.

Police, fire, ambulance and Cornwall Air Ambulance all attended the crash, which involved a Range Rover Evoque and a Honda Civic.

A 38-year-old man who was travelling in the Honda died at the scene.

Three other people travelling in the vehicle were taken to Derriford Hospital, including one casualty in a serious condition.

The driver of the Honda, a man, aged 45, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody.

The two people from the Range Rover were taken to Treliske Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Devon and Cornwall Police officers attended the scene and put cordons in place, some of which remain.

"Anyone with any relevant information or dash-cam footage which may assist the investigation is asked to contact police via our website or by calling 101 quoting reference log 864 of 02/05/24," a spokesperson said.