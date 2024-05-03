A critical incident has been declared at the Bristol Royal Infirmary (BRI) and people are being asked not to attend the hospital.

University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust said "a power outage" is affecting its hospitals in Bristol city centre.

The Trust runs multiple sites in the centre of the city including the BRI, Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, St Michael's Hospital and Bristol Eye Hospital.

In a statement, interim chief medical officer at UHBW Dr Rebecca Maxwell said: “We have declared a critical incident due to a power outage. We aim to have this fully resolved as soon as possible.

"All patients, visitors and colleagues are safe.

"We ask the public not to attend our Bristol city centre hospitals until the incident is resolved and use alternative services in the area.

"We thank you for your cooperation.”

People needing urgent medical help are being advised to contact NHS 111.