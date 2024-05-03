Play Brightcove video

The mum of Kingswood teenager Mikey Roynon remembers her 'fearless and fun' son almost a year after he was stabbed to death.

The mum of murdered teenager Mikey Roynon has told ITV News his young killers have "taken her life too".

Three teenagers were found guilty of killing 16-year-old Mikey after he was stabbed in the back of the neck at a birthday party in Bath last summer.

Jurors found 16-year-old Shane Cunningham guilty of murder and Leo Knight and Cartel Bushnell guilty of manslaughter after a five-and-a-half-week long trial.

Mr Justice Saini imposed a life sentence at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 3 May and ordered that Cunningham should serve a minimum term of 16 years custody before he can be considered for parole.

Hayley Ryall remembered her son, Mikey, who lost his life on 10 June last year, as a "fun and fearless" child.

"Every day he told me he loved me, he didn't care if there were 10 friends around him", she said.

"The last thing I said to him was: 'You look really handsome' and he was like: 'Thanks mum" and got embarrassed about it."

Mikey Roynon was 16 when he was fatally stabbed Credit: Avon and Somerset Police/PA

The following night, on 10 June, while Hayley was away on a work trip, she got a call saying her son had been stabbed.

"I can remember saying: 'You're lying, you're lying, why are you lying?'", she said, as she remembered the moment that changed her life forever.

"I still didn't believe it. I still don't. His bedroom's the same, I haven't changed anything. It's the same as that morning when he went out.

"His shoes are still by the front door and the back door. His coat is still on the coat stand.

"The only way I can get through it is to think: 'He'll be home soon'.

Hayley told ITV News she still lives every day expecting to see her teenage son come home.

"The worst bit is coming home. It's hard because he's not here when I get back and I used to look forward to coming home to him", she added.

Hayley sat through the entire five-and-a-half week trial of the three teenagers, who had never met her son, as they were found responsible for his death.

"They've taken Mikey's life, all his dreams, all his hopes", Hayley said.

"He probably would've been running his own business, because that's how he was. They've taken that away from him.

"He won't have kids. I won't have grandkids. You can't just choose to take someone's dreams away.

"They've taken my life as well", she added.