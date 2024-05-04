Play Brightcove video

Watch firefighters help Annie Maw achieve her dream of climbing Glastonbury Tor in her wheelchair.

A 76-year-woman from Somerset has realised her ambition of reaching the top of Glastonbury Tor in a wheelchair.

Pushed, pulled and carried to the summit by firefighters, Annie Maw, the county's former Lord-Lieutenant, hopes her charity effort will inspire others.

"I've been very lucky but not everyone in a wheelchair is so lucky," said Annie.

"That's why we've done this because the money we've raised is going to go to charities that deal with people with disabilities in countries where there's just isn't that back-up for them".

Annie is hoping to raise £20,000 for Somerset-based Festival Medical Services (FMS) which delivers nursing and medical care at Glastonbury Festival and other outdoor events around the UK.

Annie has never been to the Tor's peak despite living in Somerset for 50 years. Credit: ITV News

FMS will divide the money between two charities - Motivation and Humanity & Inclusion.

Motivation is an international disability and inclusion charity, based in Bristol who provide wheelchairs, training and support to disabled people in Africa and India. They supplied the all-terrain wheelchair Annie used up the Tor.

Humanity & Inclusion work alongside disabled and vulnerable people around the world – particularly in countries affected by conflict, natural disaster and poverty.

Climbing the 518-foot Tor is challenge enough for most but to do so in a wheelchair is an ambition many must have thought impossible.Annie thought so herself, until a plan was hatched and firefighters recruited to make it possible.

Annie and her supporters hope to raise £20,000 for Festival Medical Services. Credit: ITV News

"I can't believe I've reached the top," added Annie.

"I've live in Somerset for 50 years and I've never done it. I just thought it was beyond my reach. It just shows what you can do if you try and if have fantastic support of others."

The former nurse broke her back in a horse riding accident in 2002 but has undertaken several fundraising efforts to help others.Mike Gray was the first paramedic on scene at Annie's accident. He said: "I thought the outcome was going to be pretty horrendous at the time. I knew it was serious. I'm amazed at what Annie's done. It shows that he disability hasn't held her back."