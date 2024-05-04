Final plans for Bristol Arena revealed - including outdoor cinema and ice rink

The firm behind Bristol Arena has submitted final plans for the venue - which will include an outdoor cinema, sports courts and a Christmas ice rink.

The 19,000-seat venue is set to be built at Filton Airfield by Malaysian developer YTL.

New artist impressions show the plans include huge public squares in front of what will be a refurbished Brabazon Hangar as well as new conference and exhibition halls which flank the main central concert seating bowl.

The plans were submitted to Bristol City Council as part of the developers’ landscape masterplan on 25 April – four days before a three-year deadline set by South Gloucestershire Council as part of the conditions it gave when granting outline planning permission.

Architects said: “The YTL Arena, boasting a substantial capacity, is poised to emerge as a focal point within the city.

“Nestled strategically with the vibrant city of Bristol to the south and surrounded by the newly envisioned Brabazon Park, the wider proposed masterplan and existing developments, the Arena finds itself in an ideal position to evolve into a cultural hub.”

The arena will feature an outdoor ice rink in the winter. Credit: YTL/McGregor Coxall,

The CGIs show what is proposed for an east and a west square directly outside new conference and exhibition halls which flank the main central concert seating bowl.

The planning documents said: “The space comes alive with visitors relishing the outdoor cinema experience throughout the summer season.

“During the winter season, the area is animated by festive pop-up markets, sparkling Christmas lights and a myriad of joyful activities.”

The outdoor cinema and an intimate nearby music stage appear to be replaced in the winter by an ice rink.

There will also be badminton courts, a tennis court, a multi-use games area for sports such as basketball and five-a-side football, and a pump track for cycling.

The multi-use games are and badminton courts plan. Credit: YTL/McGregor Coxall

A YTL spokesperson said: “The landscaping around YTL Arena is designed to be a vibrant space for visitors to enjoy before events.

“It is flexible enough to host activities throughout the year, like Christmas markets, winter ice skating rinks, outdoor movie screenings and various community events.

“Our design incorporates the potential to increase the arena’s capacity from 17,000 to 19,000 seats.

“In the future, we plan to submit an application to unlock this extra capacity for a select number of shows.”

The arena will be built in Filton. Credit: YTL/McGregor Coxall

The venue was previously billed to open in late 2025 or early 2026 but construction is yet to begin and is likely to take two-and-a-half years once the builders move in.

YTL is also building the massive new Brabazon neighbourhood on the airfield with thousands of homes, a park, community facilities, leisure and employment.

A new train station is due to open there in mid-2026.

The arena will have a mix of bars, restaurants and lounges, as well as the region’s largest column-less exhibition and convention halls.

An estimated 300,000 people are expected to attend events at the attraction every year, boosting the local economy by £60million annually.

An arena was originally planned for the city centre near Temple Meads but former Bristol mayor Marvin Rees scrapped the idea and moved it out of town because of the risk to the taxpayer.