A woman has died following a fall in Gloucester city centre.

Emergency services were called to a report of a woman who had suffered injuries following a fall on Fountain Square at around 9am this morning (4 May).

She was declared dead at the scene.

The roads around The Dukeries remain closed at this time while officers continue their investigations.

Officers from Gloucestershire Police would like to speak to anybody who may have information around the circumstances leading up to the woman’s death.

They would also like to hear from anyone who may have seen her in the city earlier this morning, particularly between Station Road and Fountain Square.

The woman is described as being white, aged in her 40s and wearing a dark coat, cream hat, black trousers and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gloucestershire Constabulary through the website, quoting incident 111 of 4 May.

