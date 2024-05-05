A cygnet has been killed by a dog whilst it was off its lead near Bishop's Palace in Wells.

It happened at around 10.30am on Friday 3 May.

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed a cygnet was sadly killed by a spaniel-type dog while it was off it's lead.

A spokesperson from the force said: "Officers attended and the dog was located and put back on a lead and the owner has been identified".

Writing on Facebook, Bishop's Palace said: "We are extremely sad to report that this morning (Friday), one of our cygnets was killed by a dog entering the moat.

"Grace put up an amazing effort to fight off the dog and save the other cygnets.

"The matter is now with the police and we will be unable to comment further."Please keep dogs on a lead around the moat at all times."

Police enquiries are still ongoing.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…