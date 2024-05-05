Two people injured after suspected stabbing in Weymouth

A man and a woman sustained stabbing injuries after a suspected knife attack in Weymouth.

Dorset Police received a report at 8.42pm last night (Saturday 4 May) that a man had sustained suspected stab wounds following an assault in Canberra Road.

The victim, in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries that are not life-threatening.

A second victim, a woman aged in her 30s, sustained an injury to her hand during the incident that also required hospital treatment.

Detective Sergeant Emma Swann, of Dorset County CID, said: “An investigation is underway and extensive searches of the area have been carried out to locate the offender, with support from the NPAS helicopter.

“I am appealing to anyone who saw what happened, or has information about the suspect, to please come forward.

“Also, I am keen to hear from any residents or motorists in the area who may have captured anything of relevance on either home CCTV or dashcam footage.

“A cordon remains in place at the scene while enquiries are carried out and officers can be approached by anyone with information or concerns.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police via their website or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55240066462.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.

