A woman has been taken to hospital after a fire at a farmhouse in Devon.

The fire in Shebbear was reported to Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service just after 10am on Saturday 4 May.

Crews said the property was found to be empty but "well alight", with around 40 firefighters from 11 fire stations called to the scene.

The fire service believe the cause of the blaze was accidental and said the house had been "severely damaged" and it partially collapsed.

The response required an "aerial platform ladder" and a "water carrier" due to the remote location of the incident.

Crews used breathing apparatus and water jets to extinguish the fire and prevent it spreading to a nearby barn.

The woman was taken to hospital after being treated for smoke inhalation.

