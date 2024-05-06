A Devon beach has been shut down this bank holiday weekend following a cliff fall.

Ladram Bay beach near Sidmouth was closed as a precaution following the incident, which happened at around 7am on Sunday 5 May.

In a statement, Ladram Bay Holiday Park confirmed noone was injured in the fall.

A large area of rocks collapsed onto boats and stand-up paddle boards moored up onto the beach below. Barriers have since been put up along all access roads to the beach to stop anyone from going on it.

A spokesperson for the holiday park said the beach would remain closed to its guests and members of the public until the safety of the cliffs had been assessed.

A spokesperson for the park said a cliff fall specialist would likely be on site on Tuesday. Credit: BPM Media

Ladram Bay Holiday Park said: "As you may be aware, for several months we have been monitoring the cliff. Early this morning we sadly experienced a significant cliff fall where thankfully no one was hurt.

"The beach will now remain closed until further notice. We await guidance from our geological experts and reopen the beach when they say it is safe to do so. We will update you on their findings."

With the bank holiday weekend, the park said its cliff fall specialist would likely be on site on Tuesday 7 May.

Exmouth RNLI Lifeboat station said it had been made aware of the cliff fall but had not been called out to any incident on the beach.