Pop star Dua Lipa has described headlining Glastonbury as "her biggest dream" - and revealed it will be a special moment for more than one reason.

That's because her and her family will be celebrating her mother's birthday on the day of her headline performance.

The 28-year-old singer, who has just released her third studio album, Radical Optimism, will perform on the Pyramid Stage for the first time in June.

Speaking to Clara Amfo at Maida Vale Studios for a special Radio 1 Live Lounge set, she said: “I get this pang or this excitement, my heart’s in my throat every time I think about the word Glastonbury.

“It’s been my biggest dream. It’s the pinnacle for me.

“It’s like the barometer for every song that I’ve ever written where I would sit in the studio and be like, ‘How’s this gonna sound at Glastonbury?’.

“That’s what it is for me, and to get to know that I get to perform on the Friday night.”

Speaking about her family, she added: “We’re all very excited and it’s gonna be my mum’s birthday on the 28th of June.

“So it’s a big birthday celebration.”

Dua Lipa is one of a series of huge female artists set to perform at Glastonbury Festival this year, following criticism of a lack of women on the bill in previous years.

SZA is due to close the Pyramid Stage with her headline slot on the Sunday of the festival, while Shania Twain will take on the so-called 'legends slot' this year.

Coldplay will be the final headliner, performing on the iconic Pyramid Stage on the Saturday of this year's festival.