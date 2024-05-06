It's less than two months until the gates open at Worthy Farm and Glastonbury Festival 2024 begins.

This year will see Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA headline with Shania Twain taking on the Sunday 'legends' slot.

Hidden Figures star and US singer Janelle Monae, Mercury Prize winner Michael Kiwanuka, British singer-songwriter Paul Heaton, UK rock band Keane, British singer Paloma Faith and Nigerian singer Ayra Starr are also among those performing on the main stage.

Glastonbury lineup. Credit: Glastonbury Festival

But more and more people are being added to the line-up every day.

Here are all the artists announced for each area so far, an A-Z...

Acoustic Stage

The Acoustic area is dubbed "a festival within a festival" by Glastonbury organisers.

The huge tent provides a sanctuary away from the elements where people can hear acoustic, song-based music - whether that be blues, folk, contemporary or country.

This year includes Ocean Colour Scene, Judy Collins and Dolly Parton’s cousin Jada Star.

Avalon

Lulu will head to Glastonbury for a final show after announcing her retirement from touring, performing in the Field of Avalon area of the festival.

Earlier this year, the 75-year-old announced her plans to retire when she wraps her 'Champagne for Lulu' tour later this month, following a career spanning 60 years.

Other names on the bill include Brit award-winning singer-songwriter Kate Nash, folk-punk singer Frank Turner, and Billie Marten, who is making her debut appearance at the festival.

Circus

Anyone who has ever been to Glastonbury knows it's about much more than just its music and the Circus and Theatre Fields provide non-stop entertainment for the duration of the festival.

This area of the festival is always a feast for the senses, with dazzling and daring displays, pop-up performances and plenty of surprises.

Expect plenty of circus, theatre, cabaret, music, dance and poetry throughout the five days in the Circus and Theatre Fields.

Glade

Glade was born out of the first 'experimental sound' field at Glastonbury in 1992 and has since pioneered electronic music blended with roots music.

This year, Faithless will return to Glade with a huge Friday night slot to kick off the weekend.

Other highlights include DJ sets from Fatboy Slim, Camelphat, Layla Benitez, Groove Armada, Gok Wan and many more. The area will also see plenty of live performances, including from the likes of Goldie and Eva Lazarus.

KidzField

The KidzField is celebrating 30 years at Glastonbury this year and there's one name in particular that's got people very excited on the festival's Instagram page - Basil Brush.

Alongside dozens of performers, there will also be workshops, storytellers and plenty of areas for play.

LeftField

The Left Field is organised by Billy Bragg and Juliet Wills and is billed as a place for festival-goers to "recharge their activism".

Billy Bragg said: "Left Field brings together activists, artists and agitators to address the issues that confront us in these troubled times: cost of living; housing; social cohesion; wars; accountability."

Shangri-La

The South East Corner of the festival is famous for its late-night offerings, with music playing until the sun comes up and beyond on a backdrop of underrepresented arts and culture.

The farthest corner of the festival is described as "holding up a mirror up to the masses".

By holding a mirror up to the masses, creating conversations, encouraging activism and stimulating all of the senses at the same time, Shangri-La is a creative playground that aims to expand minds and open hearts, motivating people in politics and play.

Silver Hayes

Formerly known as the 'Dance Village', the Silver Hayes area of Glastonbury has grown significantly in recent years and is now home to four musical stages as well as 'The Information' area for debate and discussion.

The Levels - a new stage last year - will return once again in 2024 alongside Lonely Hearts Club, Firmly Rooted Soundsystem. This year, the area will get its first indoor venue in the form of Assembly, which is described as a "reimagined concept of the WOW stage".

Big names on the line-up include Bonobo, Eats Everything B2B with Groove Armada, Clipz, Shy FX, Gorgon City, Sonny Fodera, Wilkinson and Goldie with Special Guests.

There will also be a St Paul's Carnival takeover with a line-up still to be announced.

West Holts

The West Holts Stage is one of the major Glastonbury venues and its name harkens back to Glastonbury's dairy farm roots and refers to a “halt” or a gate where cows could cross the railway line.

The field showcases a melting pot of genres from spiritual jazz and neo soul through to cosmic disco, dance queen divas, afrofunk, reggae, hip hop and much more.

Credit: Glastonbury Festival

Woodsies

This year will be the second year for the Woodsies stage at Glastonbury, which replaced the John Peel tent.

This year the stage has a mix of indie rock, pop, punk, metal and much more to offer with big names including Jamie xx, Gossip, James Blake and Sampha just some of the artists due to perform in the tent.

Credit: Glastonbury Festival

There are still plenty of ares still to be announced, including the full line-up for The Other Stage, The Park Stage, BBC Introducing, San Remo, Glasto Latino, Block 9 and many more.