Olympic gold medallist Tom Daley has qualified for his fifth Olympic Games.

The Plymouth diver will compete in the 10m synchronised platform event with Noah Williams as part of Team GB.

Daley won gold with Matty Lee in Tokyo 2020 in what was thought at the time to be his final Olympic Games.

The 29-year-old then said on his social media that his retirement plans were put on hold when his son Robbie said he'd like to see him take part in the competition.

Daley teamed up with Williams to win silver at the World Championships in February and secure their spots for the Paris Olympics.

Tom Daley with his family Credit: Instagram

They were officially unveiled as one of Team GB’s four synchronised diving pairs to compete in the French capital.

It marks a fifth successive Olympics for Daley, who made his debut in the Games aged just 14.

Williams said Daley was his "secret weapon" as he hopes teaming up with the Devon man can boost his chances of securing a medal.

He said: “I’ve got Tom for synchro so that’s always a plus, he is insane. That’s my secret weapon.

"I’m a bit more experienced and I know what to expect this time instead of going into my first Olympics.”

Tom Daley with his gold medal from Tokyo 2020

Williams accepted Daley being based in the United States now is far from an ideal situation, but he pointed out that has been the case throughout their partnership and they have had notable success.

Williams added: “(Tom) lives in America now so it’s pretty hard, but we’ve been doing a few competitions this year and they’ve all gone well.

“If that’s a sign of anything, I’m pretty happy with how stuff is coming together.

“We’ve got a whole month together where he is going to be back in London before the Olympics, in that month we will work together and get as good as we can get.”