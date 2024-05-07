Two Devon and Cornwall Police officers have denied assaulting a man during an arrest in Exeter.

Police Constables Emmet Wookey and Liam Dunn were called to an altercation on Longbrook Street in the city centre in the early hours of 19 March.

One man had been stabbed in the hand and another had a nosebleed as a result of the altercation.

The constables were two of several officers sent to the scene following the fight.

The officers turned on their bodyworn cameras and that footage captured was shown to the court today (Tuesday 7 May).

The officers were told by the victim that the man who had the knife was blonde.

After receiving this information, footage shows the officers going round the corner, looking for the suspect and they came across a man known to them, called Neil Omari-Cole.

The court heard Mr Omari-Cole had a long criminal history, including possession of a knife and firearm and convictions for assaulting emergency workers. But he does not have blonde hair and is black.

The footage shows the officers shouting at Mr Omari-Cole, telling him to put his hands up and get on the floor, before showing Mr Omari-Cole throwing something at them, and then doing what they say.

PC Emmet Wookey kicked Mr Omari-Cole to the floor before handcuffing him, the court was told.

Mr Omari-Cole then shouted at them, saying that he was "innocent" and claimed they were racist.

Neither of the officers gave live evidence in court today but interviews they've previously given were read out in court.

In an interview, PC Emmet described the situation as "dynamic and fluid".

"There was one man with a stabbed hand and another with a bloody nose", he said.

He told detectives he saw Mr Omari-Cole, someone they knew who had a "long criminal history", so "put two and two together and came up with a spontaneous decision".

"He presented a high risk to myself, to the public and others. I honestly believed he had a knife."

However, Mr Omari-Cole was not carrying a knife.

Both officers deny the counts against them. The trial is due to continue until Thursday.