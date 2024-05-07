A woman has been charged over the death of a mobility scooter user who was found unresponsive in a Tesco car park.

Kimberley Ann Hawkins, 41, of no fixed address, has been charged with the manslaughter of 63-year-old Neil Shadwick.

Mr Shadwick was found without his mobility scooter in the Tesco car park on Stratford Road on 22 January last year.

He died in hospital the same day.

Hawkins is due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 15 May.

