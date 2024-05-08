Bristol Rovers fans are calling on the club to apologise after it released a letter referring to fans as "disabled" and "normal".

The club is introducing e-tickets for season ticket holders and is offering a physical card to supporters who do not want to have their ticket on their phone.

In the letter to its supporters' club, Rovers said the £15 fee for those who want a physical season card will be waived for disabled fans.

The letter said: “We have provided all disabled fans… to get free cards for them upon request.

“As for normal fans and older fans, they can purchase the card for £15, which is the exact cost on the club, and we are not making any money on it, just covering the costs.”

Fans have labelled it “extremely insensitive” and are demanding an apology.

Bristol Rovers Disabled Supporters’ Association (DSA) said it is “disappointed” in the wording used.

"The DSA and our club have made tremendous progress in 23/24 in areas such as facilities and stewarding," a spokesperson for the DSA said.

The letter contained information about season tickets and how fans can receive physical cards or e-tickets Credit: ITV News

“We are disappointed to see (the) word ‘normal’ used in this context."

They added: “One area agreed with Club for 2024/25 is a review of comms and styles to reflect what is current best practice."

In a reply to another post, the DSA said: “We do get folk make slip-ups - we are all human.

“It’s a word our working group picked up more than once in historic documents on the website which we are working together to review/replace this summer as well as knowledge refreshers.

“We can only make it better together.”

One fan of the club, Jake Barber, explained why the word had upset him so much.

“I'm a disabled man. Just because I no longer use a wheelchair doesn't mean I'm not,” he posted on social media.

“Disabled people are normal people. Just because I'm disabled doesn't make me any less normal than anyone else. Wording is so key sometimes. Do better.”

Jake later posted a video message and said: “I can get very tired and sometimes it is difficult for me to get around.

“Not that I need any help but I can just be very slow. I just feel like the club have completely mis-worded this awfully.

“I don’t think they meant any harm. I’d like to think they didn’t mean any harm, but like I said just because you’re not in a wheelchair, doesn’t mean that you don’t need access to disabled facilities or help like that.

“I just think the club have worded that awfully, so do better,” he added

On Tuesday 7 May, the Supporters' Club took down their original post sharing the letter.

ITV News has contacted Bristol Rovers for comment.