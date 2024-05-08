An African elephant has celebrated his 10th birthday at a zoo farm in North Somerset.

Sutton lives at Noah's Ark Zoo Farm's Elephant Eden, and was the first male in the world to be born by artificial insemination.

This week, he celebrated a decade of being alive with special enrichment activities, including giant cardboard candles and lots of hay.

He was joined by friends Janu and Uli - two other elephants he lives with.

At the start of May last year, Sutton transferred from West Midlands Safari Park and made his way to North Somerset.

Noah's Ark's Elephant Eden was created to provide a natural and spacious environment for elephants to foster their physical and mental wellbeing.

It's currently home to four African elephants, Shaka, Janu, Uli and Sutton.

The facility covers 20 acres with a wide range of features including a pool, large heated indoor barn with sand yards and water sprinklers.

It provides support for the European Endangered Species Programme (EEP) for African elephants, offering an environment for individual males to live and integrate into a multi-generational group where they can learn from each other and exhibit natural behaviours.

More pictures from Sutton's celebration:

Credit: Noah's Ark Zoo Farm

Credit: Noah's Ark Zoo Farm