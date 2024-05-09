Six fire crews have tackled a large fire which broke out at a building next to a pub in Somerset.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue said the blaze broke out on an aerial platform behind the Beachcomber pub in Warren Road in Brean.

The fire service was called at 11.15am on Thursday 9 May.

In a statement, the pub said: "Due to an ongoing fire in our back rooms, The Beachcomber will be closed today and tonight.

Water jets were used to keep the fire under control. Credit: Burnham-on-Sea.com

"Fire officers are on the scene and everyone is safe.

"Thank you all for your concern. Everyone is okay and we will update you further as soon as we can."

Devon and Somerset Fire Service added: “We were called at 11:15am to reports of a building fire in Brean.

"There are currently six appliances along with an aerial platform and an incident command unit on scene."