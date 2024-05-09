TSB said it is shutting 36 bank branches across the UK as part of efforts to move to a 'better balance' of digital and face-to-face services.

It said its customers were now doing most of their banking digitally. It is understood that around 250 jobs will go as a result of the closures.

The latest round of closures will leave the group with 175 branches across the country, as well as other face-to-face banking services.

In the West Country, planned closures include branches in Frome, Torquay and Bude.

Following the announcement, Torbay’s MP has asked for a meeting with officials from TSB.

The bay’s Conservative MP Kevin Foster criticised a suggestion that Torbay TSB customers could switch to using a branch in Exmouth – a 60-mile round trip by road or a £14 return journey by train.

The latest round of closures will leave TSB with 175 branches across the country Credit: PA

He said: “I found it an interesting sign that someone with no knowledge of our geography had taken part in this decision.

“I accept that the way people bank has changed, yet it is clear from the bank’s email to me this decision did not involve any serious consideration of what it really means for their customers locally.

“Whilst Exmouth may be the closest if sat in a London office using a ruler on a map, citing it as the nearest alternative for customers from Torquay and St Marychurch shows no knowledge of the local area was involved in this decision.

“As anyone who knows our bay would realise, to reach the Exmouth branch would involve either a road or rail journey via Exeter, not a straight line journey on a map.”

The MP said he was also keen to hear from anyone affected by the closure, including staff.

TSB issued a statement, which reads: "We remain committed to face-to-face services through a branch network that covers the whole country, and over 90% of our customers are within a 20 minute drive to their closest branch, or the location of a Money Confidence Expert.

"To make sure our branch services reflect the current and future needs of our customers, we want to keep open the branches that are used the most.

"But sometimes this means that we have to close some branches or reduce our opening hours."

The following are set to close in September 2024:– Alloa– Bedworth– Birmingham, Pype Hayes– Bridlington– Buxton– Carmarthen, Blue Street– Cwmbran, General Rees Square– Dovercourt– Edinburgh, Leith– Felixstowe– Frome– Glasgow, Cardonald– Glasgow, Castlemilk– Haddington– Hounslow– Lerwick– Leven– London, Bethnal Green– London, Clapham– Longton– Manchester, Middleton– Newcastle Upon Tyne, Milvain– Peterhead– Sheerness– Stornoway– Torquay, St Marychurch– Whitehaven.

The following are set to close in May 2025:– Amble– Aylsham– Banff– Bedlington– Bude– Crook– Flint– Tenbury Wells– Whitchurch.