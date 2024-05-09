A rare 50p coin issued ahead of the 2012 London Olympics has been sold at auction in Wiltshire for £1,500.

The coin was issued by the Royal Mint in 2011. It was sold at RWB Auctions in Royal Wootton Bassett on Thursday 9 May.

The Aquatics 50p was part of a collection released before the 2012 London Olympic Games.

The Olympic coin collection featured currency displaying one of 29 different sports.

This version of the currency is known as a 'Lines Over The Face' Aquatics 50p coin. Credit: RWB Auctions

The coin shows a goggle-wearing swimmer moving through water.

On a very small number of coins, the swimmer’s face is obscured by lines and these coins have become known as ‘Lines Over The Face’ Aquatic 50ps.

Only about 600 examples of this rare error coin are said to have been released.

A coin expert, known as 'Christopher Collects' on YouTube, said: "The Aquatics 50p with the lines over the face is about as rare as UK 50p coins get.

"It blows even the Kew Gardens 50p out of the water.

"It would be the centerpiece of any 50p coin collection within what is already a really popular set of Olympic coins."