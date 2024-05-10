Work to repair a road dubbed 'Britain's wonkiest road' after a huge landslip will begin in the summer.

The B4069 at Lyneham Banks, near Chippenham, was shut to all vehicles and pedestrians after a landslip in February 2022 badly damaged the road's surface.

Parts of the road fell more than 25 metres down the hillside and the route developed huge cracks with some BMX riders even using it as a playground - prompting safety warnings.

Wiltshire Council has now announced it has awarded the contract to rebuild the road, along with drainage works, to Octavius Infrastructure Limited.

The road has been closed since February 2022. Credit: ITV West Country

Work is due to begin in the summer of 2024 and the road is expected to be reopened in spring 2025.

The council added that once the B4069 has reopened, it will be undertaking repairs to the roads in the area where there has been an increase to traffic because of the closure.

Cabinet member for highways Cllr Nick Holder said: “We’re pleased to award thecontract to rebuild the B4069 at Lyneham Banks to Octavius, after what has been adifficult time for the community.

BMX riders have previously used the gaps to jump over. Credit: ITV West Country

“As well as the build, in its tender, Octavius committed to providing various localsocial benefits, including a meet the contractor event, project newsletters andcommunity litter picks.

“We are committed to having well-connected communities in our Business Plan, andthis rebuild project will reopen this road once again, which will be a positive stepforward for the local community.”