Two Bristol men have been jailed after stabbing an 18-year-old man in Bristol.

When police and ambulance crews arrived at the scene of the attack in Eastville, Dontae Davis still had a knife embedded in his shoulder.

He had also been stabbed in the head, abdomen and buttock.

Dontae received hospital treatment and survived the incident. But, six months later, he was stabbed to death by Kairon Sawyers in a pre-arranged fight in Lawrence Hill.

Sawyers - a member of Bristol's '24' gang - was convicted of manslaughter in April last year and jailed for nine years. The court heard Dontae was part of the rival '16' group - named after the Bristol postcode.

Dontae's mother Niquae is now urging people not to carry knives after two men were jailed for the previous stabbing of her son in May 2021.

"The choices you make run river deep as it runs through your family and the hearts of everyone you love," she said.

Rioul Scharschmidt and Romaine Mullings stabbed Dontae multiple times in broad daylight during their attack on Dontae in Gloucester Street on Saturday 22 May 2021. They were just 18 and 17 at the time.

They were both hurt in the attack - Scharschmidt had a knife wound in his upper back while Mullings had injuries to his neck and arm - and were arrested when they went to hospital for treatment.

Rioul Scharschmidt (left) and Romaine Mullings. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Following a trial at Bristol Crown Court, Scharschmidt, now 21, was convicted of wounding with intent and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He was sentenced to five years and six months in custody for wounding with intent, with two years to run concurrently for possessing an offensive weapon. He will serve 44 months in custody before release on licence.

Mullings, 20, was found guilty of wounding without intent and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He was jailed for 20 months for wounding without intent and 18 months to run concurrently for possessing an offensive weapon.

His Honour Edward Judge Burgess said both Scharschmidt and Mullings were carrying "fearsome" blades, while Dontae also had a knife.

"It's a depressing feature of this case that young men like you seem to have so little regard for your lives and those of others," he added.

During mitigation, the court heard Scharschmidt had left school at 16 and had been the primary carer for his disabled mother at that young age, also putting back into society by volunteering for the charity Barnardos.

But the judge told Scharschmidt that even at the age of 18 he was not of good character.

HHJ Burgess added that although Mullings was of good character at the time of the attack, he had since been convicted of possessing a machete and drug offences.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Chief Inspector Ben Lavender described the incident as "brutal".

"Carrying a knife is not the norm," he added. "It will not keep you safe and the impact of committing this sort of crime is huge, not only for the victim and their loved-ones, but for the young offenders and their families and for the wider community.

"I hope this outcome will help to bring some comfort to Dontae's family and friends as they continue to come to terms with his loss."

Dontae's mother said she feels justice has been served, but added: "Happiness doesn't come into this at the moment. I would say that it's more of a peace of mind, knowing that these offenders are off the street.

"I wish, for the world's sake, that this time will have a massive impact on your life... and you will come out of this with something positive to give to society rather than the way you started.

"If not, I fear for both your mothers as maybe one day if you don't make positive choices, you will end up where Dontae is. I hope you really think on the things I am saying and take every word to your heart."

