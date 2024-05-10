Play Brightcove video

Watch the full report from Victoria Davies

The tenants of Bath's oldest allotments want to get their site listed to secure it for future generations.

Combe Down Allotments was established in 1894 for the families of mine workers.

For decades the council has leased the land for the allotments. Now, the landowner says they intend to end that lease by 2025.

Campaigners now want the site to be be protected and officially recognised as an Asset of Community Value.

Many allotment holders say their patch of earth has allowed them to grow fruit and vegetables for themselves and the wider community. They also use it to educate local children about horticulture.

Combe Down Allotments was established more than 100 years ago.

Allotment holder Natalie Middleton told ITV News the idea of loosing her patch of earth is overwhelming. She said: "It just gives you that head space and that time outside I think we all need. The idea of losing it is so heartbreaking."

Also an allotment holder Bernadette Knight said: "It's part of the community and it has been for 135 years.

"For me and many other people the health and wellbeing benefits are enormous. I don't think people realise the impact it will have on individuals and the community to take this facility away."

Tenants say gardening and growing their own food supports their physical and mental health.

The Comb Down Allotments are so popular there is a three year waiting list for people to secure a patch of land. Many current allotment holders say there are multiple health benefits of growing their own food.

Sophie Hampton has been an allotment holder for over 25 years. She said: "It was an amazing place when I first got my allotment. I did actually at one point when the children were young have a serious illness and it was great for me during my recovery."

Combe Down allotments started like many others in the country. Historically, they were a way of giving labourers a wholesome activity which would help feed their family.

Now, they are learning grounds for children in the community, another reason why campaigners are so passionate about ensuring them for the future.

Tenants are unsure if they will still have access to their patch of land once the lease is up next year.

Chris Pearce has been an allotment holder for over 45 years, and he believes he's one of the longest standing tenants. As a father of seven, he has enjoyed bringing his children to the allotments over the years.

He said: "I've enjoyed those children coming over at various points in their lives, helping out and I would hate to see them go.

The landowner was contacted for a response but said they had no comment to make.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...