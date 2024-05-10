Play Brightcove video

Ulani Seaman visits Olly Alexander's hometown of Coleford

A deli in the Forest of Dean has created a cheeseboard for this year's UK Eurovision entry, Olly Alexander.

Forest Deli, in Olly's hometown of Coleford has hand-crafted the 'Dizzy,' named after the pop star's song, which he'll perform at the Eurovision final in Sweden on Saturday 11 May.

With a bit of insider knowledge from the town's mayor, Debbie and Simon Jones who own the shop picked out four of Olly's favourite cheeses for the creation.

Speaking to ITV West Country, Debbie Jones said: "With Olly being local, I decided to find out whether he liked cheese.

"Not only does Olly like cheese, he really, really likes cheese and even to the point where we were told what type of cheeses he liked.

"It just meant that we had to put a cheeseboard together really."

Simon added: "The cheeses are the Old Amsterdam- he likes a Gouda, a Welsh Brie, Black Bomber Cheddar from Snowdonia and the Mayfield- which is an Emmental style.

"When Olly comes back from Sweden, I'd like to think he'd pop in, bring the trophy with him."

Elsewhere in the town, excited residents are already wearing sparkly costumes, as they gear up to watch the competition final.

Studio Cinema on the High Street is hosting the town's biggest watch party, and Coleford Town Council has bought two hundred tickets, so there aren't any financial barriers to people joining in the fun.

Nick Penny, the Mayor of Coleford said: "It's about really giving back to the community, bringing people together for Olly's performance in the town that he grew up in."

Olly's former primary school, St John's CE Academy has been rehearsing a Eurovision medley, inspired by the now international name that started songwriting in their very school hall.

One of the children said: "It's amazing, I can't believe it."

Another added: "He grew up here and now he's on the big stage- it's really inspirational."

It's a performance inspiring the younger generation and bringing joy and to existing fans across the Forest of Dean.