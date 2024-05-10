A rare blue lobster has been found off the Cornish coast.

It was found in one of Fisherman Chris Puckey's pots near Polperro on Sunday 5 May.

A genetic abnormality causes the blue lobsters to overproduce a certain protein that gives them the electric hue.

Chris Puckey contacted Polperro fishmonger Jacqueline Spencer who said she was shocked to learn about the discovery of the lobster.

Jacqueline Spencer said: "One of my local fisherman contacted me on Sunday and said he'd been out pulling pots and he'd pulled a rare blue lobster and did I want it? I thought 'what should we do with a rare blue lobster?'

"I didn't know whether I should pay him for it and get him to release it or if we should re-home it so it would be protected.

Chris and Jacqueline were delighted to find such a rare lobster. Credit: Pete Spencer

Jacqueline contacted near-by aquariums before deciding to re-home it.

"They jumped at the chance of having it. We took it to the aquarium and it's in a lovely open sea-water tank. It's in a huge tank so it'll be very happy there.

"I've read that there's a one in two million chance of finding one of these blue lobsters.

"It's beautiful. It's a lovely electric-blue colour. Absolutely magnificent."