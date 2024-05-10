Thousands of teenagers are making their way to Dartmoor to compete in one of the country's biggest outdoor adventures - Ten Tors.

The challenge, which is organised by the British Army, will see them put their survival skills to the test to navigate routes of up to 55 miles.

However, those travelling to Dartmoor have been warned of travel disruption after a police incident in the area closed the main road to the base camp.

Another thing that has the potential to either help or hinder the Ten Tors groups is the weather.

Here's what ITV News West Country weather presenter and meteorologist Charlie Powell had to say:

"It looks like a decent start to the weekend with high pressure still in charge.

"This means we'll have plenty of dry and sunny weather with temperatures in the high teens across Dartmoor. However, UV will be high on Friday and Saturday as a result. A few showers may work in during Sunday but at this stage they're more likely in the afternoon, so they shouldn't interfere with things too much.

"The nights will be dry and not too cold with temperatures just dropping to single figures. A bit of low cloud and fog is possible though if you're setting off early."

You can see Charlie's forecast for the entire South West here.

The day-by-day forecast from the Met Office :

Saturday:

Remaining dry to start the weekend with blue skies and prolonged sunshine. Feeling pleasantly warm with light winds. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Sunday to Monday:

Heavy and thundery showers likely on Sunday before rain and blustery winds return from the southwest on Monday, and feeling cooler.