Tributes have been paid to a Cotswolds man who died while on holiday in Cornwall celebrating his wife's retirement and their 50th wedding anniversary.

David Clark, 83, was walking along Trelyon Avenue at around 7.45pm on 30 April when the collision happened. It involved a grey BWM 1 series and two pedestrians - Mr Clark and a woman.

Mr Clark was taken to hospital but died a week later, on 7 May. The woman suffered life-changing injuries and was also taken to hospital.

Paying tribute to Mr Clark, his family said he grew up and lived in Mickleton in the Cotswolds.

"A loving husband to Daphne, proud father to Kerry, Samantha and Grandfather to Gee, Issy, Will, Luke and Bea. Foster Grandad to Skye and Evie and Great-Grandfather to Freddie.

“David and Daphne were on holiday in St Ives celebrating Daphne’s retirement and their recent 50th Wedding Anniversary with their little dog Zara; a place they enjoyed visiting and spending time together.”

A 45-year-old driver was arrested following the crash on suspicion of causing serious injury by driving without due care and attention. He was released on bail.

Any witnesses are asked to get in touch with Devon and Cornwall Police.