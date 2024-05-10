A 36-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder in a Somerset village.

Avon and Somerset Police launched the murder investigation after the death of a man in Baltonsborough.

Officers were called by the ambulance service just after 4:30pm on Thursday 9 May to reports that a man had been injured in a serious assault.

They arrived at the scene in Dunford Terrace within minutes but the man, aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, however the victim's next of kin have been informed.

The force said a forensic post-mortem examination will be completed in the coming days to determine his cause of death.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Lorett Spierenburg said: “Firstly, I’d like to express my sincerest condolences to the victim’s family at this unimaginably difficult time.

“Our thoughts are with them and specialist family liaison officers will be supporting them and keeping them updated on our investigation.

“Although our work is still at an early stage, we do believe this to be an isolated incident involving people known to each other and that there is no wider risk to the public.

“There will be a significant police presence in the area over the coming days while our enquiries are conducted.

“Neighbourhood officers will also carry out extra patrols over the coming days and if you have any concerns then please do speak to them.”